The Cyclone wrestling team competed in two dual matches Sunday, taking a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils 20-15 and coming out on top over the Northern Iowa Panthers 23-17.
Comeback kid
A couple of Iowa State wrestlers did not see the outcome they wanted in the first matchup against the Sun Devils, but bounced back against the Panthers.
One freshman, Zach Redding, took on Michael McGee of Arizona State at 133 for the second bout of the day.
Redding gave up the first four points to McGee to begin the first period, trailing 6-1 heading into the second. McGee tallied up more than four minutes of riding time over Redding going into the final three minutes of the match.
Redding needed more time on the clock for this one, he found a takedown and an escape in the third period but was unable to rise above. McGee took down Redding 9-4.
Earlier in the season, Redding expressed a desire to defeat a ranked opponent, and he found what he had been looking for in his battle against Northern Iowa.
Taking on No. 14 Kyle Biscoglia of Northern Iowa, Redding was able to turn things around for himself.
Redding had the first points with a takedown, Biscoglia answered back with a reversal and stalling call and they were tied up 2-2 going into the second period.
After a takedown and another stalling call, Biscoglia took a one-point lead over Redding to start the third period. With no points basically the whole period, Redding pulled out a takedown at the buzzer to tie it up 5-5.
After no points in the sudden death period, the two headed into the first tiebreaker period. Redding earned the lead after a stalling call and he was able to ride out Biscoglia for the win 6-5.
For Redding's teammate Ian Parker, it wasn't a surprise.
“I wrestle him a lot in practice and he's got a good feel, especially for a kid that young. I think he could have a great performance at the end of the year,” Parker said.
Coleman's return provides spark
After being out for a majority of the season due to injury, redshirt junior Marcus Coleman had found his place again on the mat.
Coleman only competed in the second dual of the day against Northern Iowa at 197.
Taking on Keegan Moore of the Panthers, Coleman set the pace for the outcome of his dual and his team.
To start off the battle, Moore earned the first points with a takedown early on. Coleman barked back with an escape and takedown to take the lead 3-2 to start the second period.
The two wrestlers went back and forth fighting for the advantage. Moore scored on a takedown and an escape in the second and Coleman came back just the same, with a takedown and an escape, still leading 7-4.
To pull the Cyclones ahead in the team dual, Coleman took out Moore in a 10-5 decision.
Coleman had a lot on the line in this match, with the Cyclones and Panthers tied 17-17, he had to make the decision for his teammates.
“Worry about yourself and go score some points," Coleman said. "I wasn’t really too focused on what was going on out there, I knew if I just took care of myself then it would help the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.