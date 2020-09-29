Iowa State struggled to get out of the cellar in their season opener at the Schooner Fall Classic. They finished 9th with a total score of 878 (+38) ahead of Texas and Arkansas State.
Par Four Struggles
Iowa State struggled most of the weekend, but particularly on the par fours.
The team had a tournament worst par 4 average at 4.37 strokes. With half of the holes on the course being par fours, struggling there was detrimental to the final score of the team.
Bright Side: Joy Chou
Joy Chou was a shining star throughout the tournament as she shot a team best 214 (+4) and finished eleventh on the individual leaderboard. She also led the team in birdies with 11. Joy was also two of the team's three total rounds at an even par (Amelia Grohn had the 3rd.)
Eagles for Chou
Ruby Chou didn't have the best weekend for Iowa State (225 (+15), but she did have arguably the best hole. Hole 9 had three eagles on the weekend, and Ruby Chou was able to do it in round 1 (the other 2 were in round 2.)
Where to next?
Iowa State will have a few weeks to regroup before heading to Austin, Texas the weekend of October 11th to take on the Betsy Rawls Invitational.
