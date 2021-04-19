Iowa State softball was only able to play once against North Dakota State over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday's scheduled games being canceled due to snow in Fargo, North Dakota.
The one was enough, as the Cyclones took down the Bison and snapped a pesky eight-game losing streak that spanned back to April 1.
Gaining momentum after a few rough losses
The Cyclones had fallen into a rough patch over the course of a couple of weeks.
The team fell into an eight-game losing streak, the largest it has dealt with throughout the entire season.
The Cyclones were able to end their eight-game losing streak by beating North Dakota State 10-4 on Saturday.
Making big plays and hitting multiple home runs was a part of the agenda to beat North Dakota State.
Home-runs, home-runs, and more home-runs
The Cyclones have had no shortage of home runs this season, which was shown against North Dakota State.
There were three home runs throughout the entire game for the Cyclones and it wasn’t their first time to have three separate ones throughout a game.
Sami Williams homered in the second inning, the first home run of the game.
Carli Spelhaug homered to center field in the fourth inning, amping up the momentum even more. Logan Schaben homered to left field in the seventh inning, securing the win against North Dakota State.
Improving offensively
The Cyclone offense improved against North Dakota State, scoring ten runs in the game.
Alyssa Orr reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, helping Milaysia Ochoa score in the second inning.
Skyler Ramos tripled to right center, bringing Alesia Ranches and Orr home.
Mikayla Ramos singled to center field, was able to advance to second on the throw, sending Williams home to score.
The Cyclones had a good and clean offensive against North Dakota State, the most action it had seen in a few weeks.
