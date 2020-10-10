Iowa State soccer came away with a 1-0 win against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday and improved on both sides of the pitch. The Cyclones also recorded their first clean sheet of the season as they improved their record to 2-3 — the first time they've had at least two wins in conference play since the 2018 season.
Playmaking and goalscoring improvements
The Iowa State Cyclones continue to improve in their playmaking ability under new Head Coach Matt Fannon.
The Cyclones have started to become a threat in the attacking third as Fannon has a more aggressive plan.
The Cyclones recorded six shots on target in their 1-0 victory against the Sooners which is the most they’ve recorded all season.
Fannon has been working to change the culture of the program and it is apparent in the first five games of the season. The Cyclones have been more aggressive in the attacking third than in previous years.
Cyclones contain Sooners
In their close 1-0 victory against the Sooners, the Cyclones displayed their defensive abilities as they kept a clean sheet.
The Cyclones contained the Sooners to five shots on target which was enough for them to keep the shutout. Sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz also recorded five saves in their victory as she continues her solid play.
The Cyclones have always been seen as a defensive team since former Head Coach Tony Minatta emphasized the importance of defense. Their defensive prowess has remained with them under Fannon as they continue to improve on the other end of the pitch, the Cyclones have the potential to be a top team in the Big 12.
This 1-0 victory marks their first clean sheet of the season and the Cyclones will certainly hope to keep more this season.
The Cyclones will now look to next week's game against Texas at home at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
