The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday, where both the men’s and women’s teams placed within the top-six in the competition.
It was a long road to get to the championships, but the Cyclones had performances worth highlighting at the conference's biggest stage.
Home advantage for Cyclones
The Big 12 Indoor Championships were held in Ames at the Lied Recreation Center this weekend, and that played a big part in the Cyclones' performances and confidence.
The men were able to earn a score of 68 points, placing them in fourth and the women placed sixth with 60.
With the championships being held at home, the Cyclones felt they had a significant advantage, given they train and prepare at that same track all year.
“It’s easy for us to know what we’re supposed to do when we’re at home,” Zakiyah Amos said about being at home this weekend. “We get to keep doing those daily things that we do every day to keep us focused.”
Amos was fully focused as she was able to qualify for the women’s 600 yard run final after placing eighth in the preliminaries with her time of 1:21.72. In the finals of the event, Amos placed third with an even better time of 1:20.79 which capped off a great season for the junior.
Senior Cailie Logue also felt the presence of the home fans, as she was crowned the women’s 5K title on Friday and finished second in the women’s mile and 3,000-meter run.
“It meant a lot to me, and it was very special that it was on our home track here in Ames,” Logue said. “All our families and friends came and watched; it was amazing.”
Logue shines again
Logue has been in the headlines for the Cyclones plenty of times this season, and on the biggest stage of Big 12 competition, she continued to do what she does best.
Logue won the 5K title for the third year in a row with her time of 16:10.94 and finished second in the mile and 3K. Logue has had a great season for the Cyclones, and she credits her consistency to taking things one step at a time.
“I think we really took it one race at a time,” Logue said. “Coach Amy [Rudolph] always gives me really smart race plans, so I really have to trust her, my training and run with my heart for my teammates, and it usually works out just how it needs to.”
To put in the performances that Logue does on a consistent basis is something that can be a challenge for most athletes, but not for her. Logue has been on the big stages before and continues to deliver for the Cyclones in her senior season.
While athletes can also get lost in the spotlight of the Big 12 Indoor Championships, Logue was able to take time to be in the moment and take it all in.
“Just a little bit ago our freshman Riley [Beach] just placed seventh in the 3K, and I think it hit everyone that all we have left is the four by four,” Logue said. “I’d say we’re just really grateful and really proud. We worked all season for this, and this is sort of the peak.”
Impressive performances across the board
Iowa State performed well in each meet it's been invited to all season, and the Big 12 Indoor Championships were no different.
Despite not taking a team title, the Cyclones had some great times mixed throughout the days. Multiple Cyclones were able to make the finals of their respective events and placed well in those to earn the team some points.
Katarina Vlahovic and Kaylyn Hall each placed well in the women’s 60m hurdles, as Vlahovic placed in fourth and Hall in sixth. Vlahovic continued her great form in the Big 12 Indoor Championships as she recalled the event.
“The last two days have been amazing. Everybody has really good attitudes, reaching PR’s and reaching goals,” Vlahovic said. “It’s honestly crazy. There's been so much anticipation for this weekend; it’s just really good seeing my teammates succeeding.”
In the field events, Kevin Sakson put on a show in the men’s shot put. He was able to place sixth in the event and threw a distance of 18.25 as the Cyclones fans cheered him on.
Following the shot-put, the men’s 1,000-meter run saw Nehemia Too place fourth with a time of 2:23.05.
Wesley Kiptoo also had himself a day as he placed second in the men’s 3,000-meter run. His time of 7:50.43 was enough to earn him the second spot.
The Cyclones will be back in action on March 11th at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
