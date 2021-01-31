It was a historic evening in Starkville, Mississippi, for the Cyclones on Saturday. But not the kind of history to celebrate.
Mississippi State hosted Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and would end up beating the Cyclones 95-56.
The loss moves Iowa State to 2-9 overall on the season.
Historic defeat
The 39-point loss courtesy of the Bulldogs was not only the Cyclones' fourth loss this season by 20 or more points, but also the third worst loss in program history since 1980.
The two worst losses since 1980 came on Dec. 23, 1989, when Iowa State lost by 49 to Indiana and fell 127-82 (45 points) to Kansas on Jan. 7, 1989.
But history wasn't just made on the Iowa State side of Saturday's blowout.
It also marked the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory over a current Power Five nonconference opponent in program history according to the Mississippi State Athletics website. The previous record was a 75-47 win over Florida State on Dec. 10, 1951.
Want some more history?
Iowa State's 2020-21 season now has four losses of 20 or more points, making this season the fourth season for the Cyclones since 1980 with four or more losses of 20+ points in a single season.
The 2019-20 Cyclones currently hold the crown of having five losses by 20 or more points.
Second half takeover
Outside of the record-setting margin of defeat in the box score, the Cyclones' play in the second half matched what showed up on paper.
The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 9-0 run in the first 2:21 of play. But they weren't done quite yet.
Mississippi State made 11 of its first 14 shots on their way to a 24-5 run out of the half that put the game out of reach.
Iowa State shot 26.9 percent from the field in the second half and 1-13 from 3-point range, good for 7.7 percent.
The Cyclones' 26.9 percent shooting performance in the second half was the lowest of any half for the team this season.
Sloppy start out of the gate
In the first 7:47 of play Saturday, Iowa State had five made baskets and six turnovers.
Darlinstone Dubar got the game started with a made 3-pointer at the 18:20 mark of the first half. It would be the last time Iowa State had a lead.
After Dubar's basket, the Cyclones went the next 3:13 of play without scoring, allowing Mississippi State to jump in front and never look back.
Iowa State walked into halftime down 44-28, with 10 baskets and 10 turnovers.
