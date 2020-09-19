Iowa State soccer lost 2-1 against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in dramatic fashion Friday.
The game was level at 1-1 until a penalty call on the Cyclones saw Cowgirl midfielder Grace Yochum put the ball in the back of the net in the final three minutes.
Although the game slipped away from the Cyclones, their performance could have ended up a better result, as the whole team played well for the full 90 minutes.
Attacking Third Improvements
Despite a last-minute goal that saw the Oklahoma State Cowgirls take the game 2-1, the Cyclones played some of their best ball yet.
The Cyclones did very well to constantly win the ball back in midfield and hold up the play, which saw them create many chances. From midfield, the Cyclones also were able to create and find space, which saw them become more creative in the attacking third.
Iowa State was able to create chances from early on in the game, including a shot from redshirt sophomore Kenady Adams, which was tipped over the crossbar from the Cowgirls' goalkeeper.
What a time for the first goal of the season!@kassiginther gives ISU the lead in Stillwater ⤵️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/HCzOakWb4f— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 19, 2020
Their efforts were rewarded in the 51st minute as sophomore Mira Emma drove the ball up midfield and had a shot that deflected off teammate Courtney Powell, which then landed at the feet of Kassi Ginther who slotted the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.
The Cyclones played some of their best attacking soccer against a great side and that is a testimony to the new approach Head Coach Matt Fannon has done, as well as the team executing on the pitch.
Solid defense against a top side
Although the Cyclones fell to a last-minute penalty, the defense played well against a side who can score at will.
On numerous occasions where the Cowgirls looked like they could spark a counterattack, the Cyclones were disciplined to drop back and cut out any possible chances. The Cowgirls also looked to attack the left flank, which sophomore Claudia Najera was occupying but had no luck as she did well to make sure no chances came from her side.
The combination of dropping back from midfield and constantly winning the ball back set the tempo for the game and saw the Cowgirls have limited goal-scoring opportunities.
The Cowgirls recorded 13 shots but only had six on target with only a fair few troubling sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
The Cyclones did very well to contain a side that scored 50 goals last season and if they keep up the same intensity and discipline, they can very well start to keep clean sheets against top sides.
Big saves from Silkowitz
Silkowitz gave the Cyclones one of her best performances, with her recording four saves against the Cowgirls. This matched her efforts in the season opener against West Virginia as she continues to perform in goal.
In the first half she made her presence known after coming out and putting off Cowgirls midfielder Olyvia Dowell, forcing her shot to just go wide of the post.
SILK🚫WITZ! What a save to keep the match scoreless!#LevelUp | #Cyclones🌪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HHiJXjA8sd— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 19, 2020
Shortly after, Silkowitz made a save after Cowgirls forward Peyton Vincze had a shot on goal, which she saved onto the post and cleared.
Silkowitz looked very calm in net and made some solid saves along with a few routine saves, which gave the defense confidence knowing they had her to rely on if a one-on-one situation ever arises.
Silkowitz also made a crucial penalty save in the 87th minute, which kept the game level at 1-1 but unfortunately was called off her line, which resulted in another penalty. Silkowitz went the right way yet again but this time the Cowgirls were able to convert, which sealed the game for them.
The Cyclones were unlucky to not come away with more from the game but this performance could be a sign of things to come. Head Coach Matt Fannon has instilled a great belief into this Cyclones team and their performance against Oklahoma State shows great promise for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.