The Iowa State women's basketball team put a halt to the Big 12’s number one ranked Oklahoma State after an impressive 90-80 win over the Cowgirls on Wednesday.
In a game where the Cyclones were without starting center Kristin Scott and up against one of the best bigs in the conference in Natasha Mack, the Cyclones proved to themselves and the rest of the conference that they are contenders for the Big 12 Championship.
Madison Wise steps up
In Kristin Scott’s absence due to concussion protocol, senior Madison Wise filled in for her Wednesday and really stepped up. Wise started the game quickly grabbing five quick points in the first quarter and finished the night with 12.
Wise and sophomore Morgan Kane played big roles filling in for Scott and they delivered when they were out on the floor. Kane did well to defend Natasha Mack making sure she didn’t get to the free throw line and had herself five points along with five rebounds.
Head coach Bill Fennelly believes that the pair did a great job in filling in for the injured Scott.
“I thought they were really good,” said Fennelly. “Obviously you look at the stats and think ‘oh she (Mack) got 34 points’ well, she’s a great player that kid is impossible to guard by herself. She’s a really tough cover for anyone and when you think of two undersized post defenders doing what they did [Wednesday], I thought they did the best they could.”
After dealing with injuries herself last season, Wise has eased herself back into earning minutes from off the bench and has produced every time she is on the floor.
It is currently unknown whether Scott will be available for the Cyclones next game against Baylor, but Fennelly is hopeful that she will be able to suit up.
Whether Scott is available or not, Wise will still play a role against Baylor as the Cyclones hope to improve their Big 12 record to 5-1.
Multiple Cyclones in double figures
In addition to Wise’s double digit contribution of 12 points, Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw also got into double figures.
Joens led the way in scoring with 30 points paired with 15 rebounds, Donarski finished with 14 and Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 15.
The Cyclones had themselves yet another balanced scoring night which helped them seal the victory against the Cowgirls. When the Cyclones have had multiple players in double figures this season they go on to win those games and that trend has been more common recently.
The Cyclones have now won back-to-back games with multiple players in double figures as they hope to keep this run of basketball going for Saturday’s game against Baylor.
Iowa State has proven that they have multiple players who can score the basketball at will and Wednesday's win over the conference leader proves that point.
Cyclones on fire from three
Iowa State under Bill Fennelly has always put an emphasis on shooting the three ball and over the course of the last two games they have made 35 total field goals from beyond the arc.
The Cyclones broke their program record for most three point field goals in a game last time out, berating Texas Tech with 19 and Wednesday was more of the same barrage from deep.
Iowa State had 16 three-pointers drop at nearly a 50 percent rate.
Fennelly believes the performance shows just how balanced the team is and how efficient they can be when the team is playing well.
“We won every quarter but one and we tied that quarter so I felt like our offense was efficient,” Fennelly said. “I just thought our kids were very smart, very efficient and found ways to make that next play every time they had to make it and thats how you find a way to win those games.”
With the Cyclones shooting very well from deep they will hope to carry on that shooting form as they get ready to face Baylor away from home.
The Cyclones will hope to improve their record to 9-4 (4-1 Big 12) against an 8-1 Lady Bears who are currently on a six game win streak. That game will be televised on ESPNU with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
