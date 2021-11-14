The Iowa State cross country program competed in the Midwest Regional on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Cyclone women finished third overall with four runners in the top-25. Senior Cailie Logue took home the individual championship with a time of 20:45.08.
Logue finished first ahead of Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe. This was Logue's 11th victory as an Iowa State Cross country runner. In this season, she has won both the Midwest Regional and the Roy Griak Invitational.
Seniors Logue and Ashley Tutt and Juniors Dana Feyen and Madelynn Hill took home All-Region honors.
Tutt, a previous runner at Northern Illinois University, was named to her second All-Region team. She finished ninth.
The Cyclones competed against the likes of Minnesota and Oklahoma State who are currently ranked in the top 10 nationally.
A third place finish for the Cyclone women allows them to see where they are in the mix and what they need to do to prepare for the NCAA National Championship on November 20.
The Cyclones didn't get an automatic clinch with their third place finish. On Saturday at 4 p.m. the Cyclones got an at-large bid to the race.
The depth continues for the Cyclone women. In such a loaded race, the Cyclones put women in the top-25.
And then came the men's team.
The team took second overall at the Midwest Regional. Junior Welsey Kiptoo took home the individual championship with a time of 30:17:81.
During the race Kiptoo set with the pack but was separated to finish first towards the 6.5-7k mark.
Seniors Thomas Pollard and Ryan Ford and juniors Gable Sieperda and Timothy Sindt took home All-Region honors.
The men’s team clinched a spot in the NCAA Championships with their finish at the regional.
Both Cyclone cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee.
