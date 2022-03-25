Iowa State softball dropped the first two games of a three-game series against BYU Friday night.
The Cyclones kept up in terms of offensive production but failed to translate hits into runs in the team’s eleventh and twelfth losses of the season.
In the first game, Iowa State surrendered a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning to BYU to give the Cougars an eight-run margin and the mercy rule victory. Then, BYU completed the sweep with a 5-0 win.
Provo, Utah, can a tough place to play, head coach Jamie Pinkerton said leading up to the series. But Iowa State is trying to get a look at a future Big 12 opponent as BYU is among the teams replacing Texas and Oklahoma in 2024.
Cyclones strike first
In the top of the first inning, Iowa State left fielder Carli Spelhaug doubled to right field. Then, when Angelina Allen singled, Iowa State had two runners aboard with just one out. Milaysia Ochoa singled to left to score Spelhaug and the game’s first run.
The Cyclones and pitcher Ellie Spelhaug orchestrated a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the first. When BYU’s Hutyr Ava homered in the bottom of the second, Iowa State had an answer in the third when Kaylee Pond homered to center field. After Mikayla Ramos notched an RBI single in the fourth, Iowa State led 3-2.
Before the fifth inning began, Iowa State was outhitting the Cougars 9-3.
The Cougars explode
The fifth inning would decide the first half the Friday’s double header. With Ellie Spelhuag starting in the circle, BYU earned a hit and a walk. Spelhaug recorded two outs before she left the game for teammate Karli Charles.
When Spelhaug left the game, she had allowed two runs on four hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Spelhaug would leave the game as the winning pitcher of record, but with the bases loaded, Iowa State was in a jam. The BYU lineup quickly parlayed the baserunners into an extended two-out rally that put the Cyclones away for good.
The first batter Charles faced was hit-by-pitch and the tying run came home. Then, two singles, a double and a home run created an explosion of BYU scoring. Charles left the game for Shannon Mortimer after BYU extended its lead to seven runs.
Mortimer allowed the inning’s ninth run and with BYU leading by eight, the five-inning mercy rule ended the game.
Cougars complete the sweep
Playing immediately following the first game, BYU complete the sweep of Iowa State.
Continuing its offensive rally from the bottom of the fifth, BYU started the second game with a three-run home run from Violet Zavodnik.
Iowa State never found an answer for the three-RBI blast from the BYU leader. The Cyclones earned four base hits but never brought a runner across the plate in Friday night's final game. BYU added runs to its lead in the fourth and fifth innings. Iowa State faced its twelfth loss of the season by a final score of 5-0.
Throughout Iowa State's double header, the Cyclones left 18 runners on base in 12 total innings of play.
Iowa State gets another look at BYU 2 p.m. Saturday again from Provo, Utah. The Cyclones are facing a 0-3 weekend with one week until the Big 12 conference schedule begins.
