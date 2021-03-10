The Iowa State men’s golf team was in action Monday and Tuesday, competing in the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island, in Georgia.
Following a rough first round, the team made improvements in rounds two and three to improve their placement and finish 11th overall at the tournament.
Barker climbs up school leaderboards
After scores of 73 and 72 in the first two rounds, junior Lachlan Barker scored a 68 in the final round. Finishing with a final score of 213, Barker ended with 11 birdies and one eagle.
Barker tied for ninth at the event, finishing in the top-10 for the third-straight tournament. Barker had placed second at the Arizona Intercollegiate and The Prestige so far in the spring season.
It was the 13th top-10 finish of his career, tying him for seventh all-time in school history.
A final-round 68 helps @LachlanBarker18 record his third-straight top-10 finish. His 13 career top-10 finishes ties for 7th in school history. 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/3OIobeIGMn— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) March 9, 2021
Finding consistency
In the spring season the Cyclones have finished eighth out of 17 teams, 17th out of 24 teams, and 11th out of 16 teams.
After a 298 first round score at the Spartan Collegiate, the team improved in each round thereafter, scoring 289 in the second and 284 in the third. If the Cyclones can put three consistent rounds together their placements would look quite different.
With three competitions left until conference championship play, there is time for the team to improve. With Lachlan Barker and Tripp Kinney in good form, the ingredients for success are there.
Short memory
The Cyclones will be teeing off next weekend at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
With a week and a half to prepare, Iowa State has time to make note of what went wrong and what went right. After that, it’s time to move on and focus on what’s ahead for the team.
Iowa State scores
T9. Lachlan Barker (73-72-68, 213)
T12. Tripp Kinney (74-70-70, 214)
T42. Frank Lindwall (72-75-73, 220)
T63. Nate Vance (80-73-73, 226)
T66. Brock Barnhart (79-74-75, 228)
