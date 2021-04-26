The Iowa State Cyclones lost the series versus the Baylor Lady Bears this past weekend, with each game coming with highs and lows. The team went into the weekend with no Big 12 wins and were able to walk away with its first victory of the season against conference competition.
On Friday, the Lady Bears struck first against the Cyclones. This momentum was carried into the top of the second when the Lady Bears got three across to extend their lead 5-0.
This impacted the Iowa State defense, but sophomore pitcher Ellie Spelhaug was able to get out of the rut and successfully stop Baylor’s momentum-driven offense.
Senior Skyler Ramos started with a triple of her own to get the Cyclones on the board.
However, it was all Baylor in the top of the fourth. Spelhaug exited the game and junior Shannon Mortimer came in to try and halt the Baylor offense.
Senior Sami Williams started an offensive surge in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run. Junior Sarah Tyree hit an RBI double to get sophomore Alesia Ranches home. These efforts from the Cyclones were accompanied by a junior Mikayla Ramos home run.
Saturday’s game was a new opportunity for the Cyclones, who made efforts a bit too late in game one.
The top of the third started out with two back-to-back Baylor home runs, getting them on the board first.
Freshman Milaysia Ochoa answered back with a 2-RBI single to score both Williams and Ramos. This tied up the game 2-2. Ochoa answered any Baylor defense with a two-run homer of her own to put the Cyclones up 4-3.
Baylor was able to tie it back up, but Williams' walk-off two-run homer secured the win for the Cyclones. This was the first Big 12 win for the Cyclones.
The bats were out and the Cyclones bounced off each other each inning where runs were scored. From Friday to Saturday’s games, the Cyclones started piling on hits earlier rather than later, giving them more time to develop the momentum.
The series finale versus Baylor fell on Senior Day. The Cyclone defense halted the Lady Bears from stealing bases and scoring runs in the first few innings.
Not having a score until the fourth inning, the Lady Bears were able to capitalize on a Cyclone error to make it 1-0 Baylor. A string of errors from the Cyclone defense allowed the Bears to plate three more runners.
These errors were communication-based from the Cyclones.
The Cyclones have the opportunity to take the positive offensive tactics from Saturday’s game and what they learned from defensive miscommunication errors Sunday to take a win from Kansas City on Tuesday.
The Cyclones have not seen the Kansas City Roos, who have a similar record to the Cyclones (24-18). The Roos have seen both Big 12 teams and other nonconference opponents the Cyclones have faced.
The Cyclones, who compete in a heavily contested conference, have what it takes to snag a win from Kansas City if they stay true to their roots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.