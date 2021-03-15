The Iowa State softball team took on the Missouri Tournament this past weekend. The team faced Kent State, Missouri and Drake.
The team ended up going 3-1 on the weekend, making its overall season record 19-5. Its final game of the tournament versus Missouri was canceled due to inclement weather and field operations.
The Cyclones played Kent State twice in a row, once on day one and once on day two. Both of these games resulted in Cyclone wins.
The Cyclone offense came out strong versus Kent State. Freshman Milaysia Ochoa’s bat allowed the Cyclone momentum to flourish.
In this game the depth of the Cyclone team was shown. Ochoa, sophomore Alesia Ranches and sophomore Carli Spelhaug all scored runs batted in to further offensive efforts.
Both games versus Kent State were high scoring for the Cyclones. In the second game on Saturday, seniors Logan Schaben and Sami Williams both homered to lead the team.
From these two matchups, the talent among freshmen to seniors was shown.
However, it was a different story versus the Missouri Tigers. With a low-scoring game for the Cyclones versus a ranked Missouri Tiger team, it was the Tiger's offense that threw the Cyclones out of the loop late in the game.
Missouri’s Kimberly Wert started off the offense in the sixth inning to push the Tiger offense.
The Cyclones bounced back Sunday with a win versus Drake. Leadership from Emilie Guerra, Ranches, Schaben and Williams allowed the offense to return.
Both sophomore Ellie Spelhaug and sophomore Karlie Charles' pitching efforts forced the Drake Bulldogs to three runs on the day.
The Missouri Tournament allowed Cyclone players from each age group to step up offensively and defensively going into future Big 12 play.
The Cyclones play their final tournament before Big 12 play from Friday to Sunday in St. Louis at the Billiken Bash.
