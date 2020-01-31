Day one of the triangular meet against the University of Northern Iowa and North Texas ended on a strong note for Iowa State as they finished in the lead against both Northern Iowa and North Texas.
The meet is set up so each team is competing against each other, however scoring is set up as a dual so each team is facing off against one another. The Cyclones ended the day ahead in both their duals, up against North Texas 104-63 and beating Northern Iowa 125-42. North Texas is also beating UNI 103-64.
Iowa State once again kicked off the night with a strong start in the 200 medley relay as the team of sophomore Emily Haan, junior Martha Haas, junior Wyli Erlechman and senior Anna Andersen took first. It was their sixth first place finish in the event this season. The Cyclones also took second place in the event.
In the 1,000 yard freestyle, freshman Nolwenn Nunes kept Iowa State on top against both teams as she took first place with a time of 10:26.69.
Most events had more than one heat, so it wasn't just a race against the swimmers in the heat, but against the clock as well, as was the case for junior Lehr Thorson and Haas in the 100 yard breaststroke. Thorson ended up taking first place and beating the time of the first place swimmer in the heat before her, and Haas took second, also beating the first heat first place time.
The 400 individual medley was an added event to the two-day meet, and sophomore Lucia Rizzo was the one to take the top spot with a time of 4:28.84.
Iowa State also claimed first and second in the 1 meter dive, with sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith taking first and freshman Jayna Misra following after in second, each securing zone cuts along the way as well.
The meet ended with the 400 freestyle relay coming down the tail end, but it was the team of Andersen, senior Emma Ruehle, freshman Sophia Goushchina and Haas that beat out Northern Iowa and North Texas to take first place.
Iowa State, Northern Iowa and North Texas will continue to battle it out at 10 a.m. Saturday at Beyer Pool for day two of the double dual.
