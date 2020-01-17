The Iowa State Cyclones swim and dive meet against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits that was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Ames has been canceled due to the weather.
South Dakota State made the decision not to travel to Ames on Friday, it was announced in the press release and the meet will not be rescheduled. This was the last non-conference meet the Cyclones had before they start Big 12 play next week.
The Cyclones' next meet will be next week against West Virginia at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Their next home meet will be a triangular meet against North Texas and the University of Northern Iowa Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.