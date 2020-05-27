The Iowa State swimming and diving team has announced the addition of two recruits to the 2020-2021 roster in Trinity Sadecky and Keely Tierney.
Sadecky hails from Iowa City, Iowa, and makes her mark in the sprint freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events. She swam with both City High as well as the Iowa Flyers Swim Club, the former of which she holds three school records and a conference record. Sadecky also has Mississippi Valley Conference First-Team honors in the 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay.
"Trinity will provide depth in the sprint free and sprint fly events," said assistant swimming coach Kelly Nordell in the press release. "Her high school and club coaches have done a great job preparing her for the transition to collegiate athletics. We think she will continue to develop and we are excited about her potential as a collegiate sprinter."
The other swimmer, Tierney, comes from Eagan, Minnesota, and already has a year of collegiate swimming under her belt from Denison University.
Tierney is a distance freestyle swimmer and has earned All-Conference three times, All-State twice and section champion twice as well. At Denison University, Tierney qualified for the Division III NCAA Championship and became a Division III NCAA All-American. Tierney also holds the record for the fastest 1,650 time at the North Coast Athletic Conference Conference Championship.
"Keely will have an immediate and positive impact in the distance freestyle events," Nordell said. "She had a successful year at another university and that experience will help her as she transitions into the Big 12 Conference. Keely knows how to train but more importantly knows how to race. We think our team environment will provide her with opportunities to develop her skills and help propel her to the next level."
