The second day of the Big 12 Championships have concluded and the Cyclones have landed themselves in fifth place with 114 points while also getting themselves 11 new personal records.
The University of Texas remains on top with 370, Kansas follows in second with 276 points, with West Virginia finishing the top three with 178 points. TCU remains in fourth place with 174 points.
The 500 yard freestyle began finals began day two, where no Cyclones finished in the A finals. In the B finals, freshman Nolwenn Nunes earned 10th place overall with a time of 4:53.65 while senior Keely Soellner placed 14th at 4:57.27.
Two Texas swimmers placed in the top three and Kansas placed second.
The 200 yard individual medley came next, where freshman Trinity Gilbert took 11th overall with a time of 2:03.98 in the B finals. Senior Emma Ruehle also placed in the B finals at 15th with a time of 2:06.94.
Texas took first in the 200 IM and Texas placed second and third overall.
Next came the 50 yard freestyle, where senior Anna Andersen landed in 15th in the B finals timed at 23.42.
Texas placed top two overall, but it was West Virginia that took the third place spot this time.
To finish the day, the 400 yard medley relay, Iowa State's relay team of sophomore Emily Haan, junior Martha Haas, sophomore Lucia Rizzo and Andersen placed fourth overall with a time of 3:43.43, which was their season best time.
Meanwhile, the divers got their start in 1 meter diving. In the consolation finals, senior Dana Liva placed 13th with 259.65 points and sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith placed two spots behind in 15th with 250.50, which got them sixth and eighth in the B finals, respectively.
The Cyclones will look to come back on day three Friday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
