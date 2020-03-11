On the second day of the NCAA Zone Championships, the Cyclone divers once again did not make it past the preliminary round.
Two Cyclones divers competed Tuesday in the 3 meter dive, sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and freshman Jayna Misra.
Although senior Dana Liva qualified for the 3 meter, diving coach Jeff Warrick said he chose to keep Liva out to have her focus on the platform dive on Wednesday.
Once again, each diver was given six dives in the preliminaries in hopes of being one of the top 18 out of the 44 in the 3 meter to make it to the finals.
Schlossmacher Smith placed 22nd overall with a score of 265.95. Misra landed in in 33rd with a total score of 248.05.
The preliminary scores were added to the final scores of the 18 divers that made it.
Texas' Alison Gibson once again earned a top three spot, this time taking first with a combined score of 687.15. In second was LSU's Aimee Wilson with a score of 683.10 and coming in third was the University of Minnesota's Joy Zhu with 671.75 total points.
The NCAA Zone Championships will conclude Wednesday with all three of Iowa State's divers competing in the platform dive.
