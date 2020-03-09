On the first day of the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, the three Cyclone divers failed to make it past the preliminary round.
The first day consisted of the 1 meter dive, which senior Dana Liva, sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and freshman Jayna Misra all competed in.
Each diver was allotted six dives in the preliminaries. In order to make it to the finals, they had to place in the top 18 out of the 41 divers competing in the 1 meter.
Schlossmacher Smith placed 31 overall in the preliminaries with a score of 236.40. Liva and Misra weren't too far behind, placing 34 and 35 respectively, with Liva earning 227.40 points and Misra getting 224.70 points.
The scores of the top 18 in the preliminary rounds were also added to their finals score.
University of Minnesota's Joy Zhu placed first in the zone with a score of 627. In second place was Texas' Alison Gibson with 603.85 points and Kansas' Jiayu Chen placed third with 591 points.
Schlossmacher Smith and Misra will compete Tuesday in the 3 meter dive and Liva will next compete Wednesday on the platform dive.
