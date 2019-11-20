The Iowa State divers will be facing off against multiple teams at the Mizzou Invite Wednesday through Friday.
Each day, the divers will be competing on one height against other colleges in a championship-like format.
"They will be competing on the 3 meter [Wednesday]," diving coach Jeff Warrick said. "On Thursday they'll compete 1 meter and Friday they'll compete platform."
With so many teams and divers at the meet, it means divers will have to wait a longer time between each dive while still having to stay warmed up and ready to go for their next dive.
"We talked about it and reminded them," Warrick said. "We will eventually have some practices where they have to sit out five to 10 minutes not being able to bounce the board and then they have to get back on the board and do their dive, we haven't done that yet."
For the younger divers, this will be the first time competing in a championship-like setting, and for the older divers, it will be a reminder as to what the Big 12 Championships are like.
"For Jayna [Misra] that's going to be her first experience in a college format like that, 1 meter, 3 meter, platform," Warrick said. "It's a good reminder of the differences between a dual meet format and this one."
As a high level meet, Warrick said the divers need to remember to not get too stressed and to have fun in order to perform well.
"I want them to get a good first experience of the season," Warrick said. "I really gotta stress with them it's a fun meet, let's focus on the team aspect of it because if they do that, their good diving will come out of that."
Warrick said it will be a competitive meet between all the teams and there will be some strong divers from some of the other teams.
"It's not just simply numbers that we're looking for but also high level diving," Warrick said. "Our zone meet is going to be very deep with a lot of divers so they have to be comfortable with that kind of environment, we're going to have that at the Missouri meet."
The divers will kick it off Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri, for the 1 meter dive, and continue competing Thursday and Friday in the remaining two levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.