Iowa State placed second over three days of events at the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas, this weekend.
Kansas retained first place throughout the whole meet, with a total of 1,203.5 points. Iowa State followed with a point total of 642 and placing third was University of Miami, Florida with 537 points.
The Cyclones held steady at second throughout the three-day meet.
All-Invite Team
Kansas named its Kansas Classic All-Invite team following the conclusion of events. Iowa State had two of its swimmers end up on the team.
Sophomore Elynn Tan and senior Keely Soellner were among the 14 swimmers named to the team. The six other teams that Iowa State competed against in the Classic also logged two players each on the All-Invite team.
Tan earned a total of 40 points throughout the meet, while Soellner claimed 42 during the three day meet.
Record Books
Iowa State freshman Nolwenn Nunes logged the fifth best time in Iowa State history with her first place finish in the 1,650 yard freestyle event.
Nunes swam a time of 16:48.57 in the event, and the time also makes her the No. 3 freshman overall in the 1,659 yard freestyle, according to Iowa State's swimming and diving page.
Head coach Duane Sorenson said Nunes placing first in the event was the highlight of the day.
"She had a tremendous race with a Kansas swimmer and they were eyeball-to-eyeball for 1500 and Nolwenn said 'bye' and just took off," Sorenson said in the release.
Soellner, who currently holds the all-time record at Iowa State also swam in the 1,650 yard freestyle, placing seventh in the event with a time of 17:11.39.
Senior Kami Pankratz was also swimming in that event, placing 10th overall with a finishing time of 17:40.78 and senior Kat Jones placed 19th logging in at 18:04.77. There were a total of 26 swimmers in the 1,650 yard freestyle.
Relay Successes
Iowa State started the meet out strong with a first place finish in the first event of the meet.
The relay team of Tan, Sophia Goushchina, Martha Haas and Anna Andersen placed first in the 200 yard freestyle relay with an overall time of 1:32.60. They just beat out Miami and Kansas, who finished with 1:32.76 and 1:32.78, respectively.
The success continued as the Cyclones placed fourth out of 26 in the 200 yard medley relay. The relay team consisted of Emily Haan, Haas, Tan and Andersen. Kansas placed first and second in the event followed by Miami in third.
In the 800 yard freestyle relay, Iowa State continued to perform well as they took third out of 17. This time, the team included Soellner, Emma Ruehle, Andersen and Nunes. Again, Kansas and Miami took first and second.
The last event of the meet was the 400 yard freestyle relay, where the Cyclones placed third once again. Made up of Andersen, Goushchina, Ruehle and Tan, the team finished with a time of 3:24.36. Kansas, who set a meet record in the relay with a time of 3:21.72, placed first while Miami took second.
With the conclusion of the Kansas Classic for the swimmers and the Mizzou Invite for the divers, the Cyclones will head home to prepare for the dual meet against Iowa. The Cy-Hawk meet will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Beyer Pool.
