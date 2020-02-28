After the third day of competition, Iowa State remains at the bottom while Texas continues its climb at the top at Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships.
Texas strongly holds the lead with 712 points, followed by Kansas in second with 573 points as TCU jumped to third place with 352 points. West Virginia fell back into fourth place with 303 points and Iowa State finished the day with 262.
In the 3 meter diving event, three Cyclones made it into the consolation finals. Sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith finished 11th overall with 285.60 points. Following just behind her were freshman Jayna Misra in 12th and senior Dana Liva in 13th, who had 278.80 points and 268.90 points respectively.
Kansas placed first followed by Texas in second and third.
Starting the day for swimming events was the 100 yard butterfly, where freshman Trinity Gilbert and junior Wyli Erlechman made it into the consolation finals. Gilbert finished 13th overall with a time of 56.25 and Erlechman was right behind in 14th coming in at 56.33.
Texas won the event, with Kansas taking second and West Virginia in third.
In the 400 yard individual medley, sophomore Lucia Rizzo finished 11th overall with a time of 4:27.44, junior Kennedy Tranel finished in 13th with a time of 4:30.02 and senior Kami Pankratz rounded out the three in 15th at 4:32.48. All three were in the consolation finals.
Kansas, West Virginia and Texas were the top three in the event, respectively.
Next up was the 200 yard freestyle. Three Cyclones finished in the consolation finals. Senior Keely Soellner placed 11th with a time of 1:50.35 and senior Emma Ruehle finished three spots behind in 14th with a time of 1:50.86. Freshman Nolwenn Nunes ended in 16th at 1:54.55.
Again, Texas earned the top two spots and Kansas finished third.
In the 100 yard breaststroke, junior Lehr Thorson placed second overall with a time of 1:01.02, which was her personal best. Junior Martha Haas was also in the championship heat, placing sixth overall at 1:02.06.
Two Cyclones also placed in the consolation finals of the 100 breaststroke. Freshman Jennifer Roessler placed 11th overall with a time of 1:04.22 and behind her in 12th was junior Bryn Ericksen at 1:04.62.
Kansas won the event and Texas landed in third.
Two more Cyclones finished in the 100 yard backstroke. Freshman Liz Richardson placed seventh and behind her was sophomore Emily Haan. Richardson finished with a finals time of 55.14 and Haan 55.30.
In the consolation finals of the 100 backstroke, freshman Sophia Goushchina just missed the championship finals by placing ninth overall with a finals time of 54.96. Erlechman placed 14th with a time of 56.97.
Texas placed in first and second followed by Kansas in third.
Closing out day three was the 200 yard freestyle relay, where the team of senior Anna Andersen, Haas, Haan and Goushchina placed fifth with a time of 1:33.28.
Texas again placed first, with Kansas in second and TCU in third.
The final day of the Big 12 Championships concludes Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, followed by the Last Chance Meet on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.