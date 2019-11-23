The Iowa State divers traveled to Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday to compete in the Mizzou Invite Wednesday through Friday.
The Cyclones competed against nine other teams in the 1 meter, 3 meter and platform dive over the course of the three days.
Although Iowa State was there just for the diving, the Mizzou Invite had both men's and women's teams competing in both swimming and diving events. Out of the 13 teams, including Iowa State, the Cyclones placed 12th with a total of 35 points. Missouri took first, with Arkansas and San Diego State placing second and third, respectively.
3 Meter Dive
The 3 meter dive took place on Wednesday, with the preliminaries being in the morning and finals at night. In the preliminary rounds, sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and freshman Jayna Misra placed 11th and 12th respectively, qualifying them for the consolation finals. Senior Dana Liva just fell short of qualifying, placing 17th. Divers in the 1-16 spots were to qualify for finals. Sophomore Jessica Coffin also competed in the 3 meter, however she placed 28 to knock her out of finals as well.
In the consolation finals, Schlossmacher Smith placed fifth overall with a score of 253.50, landing her 13 overall in the final rounds.
Misra took eighth in the consolation finals, 16th overall, with a final score of 229.95.
It was Kansas' Jiayu Chen who placed first overall on the 3 meter diving event with a total score of 332.70. Chen also placed first in the preliminary rounds.
1 Meter Dive
The 1 meter dive came Thursday, in the same format as the 3 meter, with preliminaries in the morning and finals later that day.
This time, it was Liva and Schlossmacher Smith who qualified for consolation finals, with Liva taking 11th and Schlossmacher Smith placing 13th.
Misra, redshirt senior Alex Aaberg and Coffin also competed in the 1 meter, however placed too far down to qualify.
In consolation finals, Schlossmacher Smith placed first with a score of 258.10, earning her ninth overall in the 1 meter finals. Liva took third in the consolation finals with a score of 251.70, placing 11th overall in the finals.
Again, it was Kansas' Chen who placed first in the 1 meter, with a score of 292.10. She also placed first in the preliminary rounds.
Platform Dive
The platform dive was the final diving event, taking place on Friday in the same format as the first two.
Three Cyclones competed in platform: Liva, Misra and Coffin, however it was only Liva that qualified for finals.
Liva placed fourth in the preliminary rounds, earning her a spot to compete for the finals. In the final rounds, Liva placed fourth overall of platform with a total score of 222.60.
This time, it was the University of Missouri's own Maddie Huitt placing first on platform with a score of 276.30. Huitt placed first in the preliminaries.
While the Cyclone divers are done with their meet, the swimmers are set to finish their meet at the Kansas Classic on Sunday.
Next up for Iowa State swimming and diving will be when they compete together again in the Cy-Hawk dual meet 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in Ames at Beyer Pool.
