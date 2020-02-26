The first day of the Big 12 Championships kicked off Wednesday between the five women's teams of the Big 12, with Iowa State tied for fourth with West Virginia with 58 points.
At the top of the standings is the University of Texas, sitting with 80 points. The Longhorns are followed by the University of Kansas with 68 points and TCU rounds out the top three at 64 points.
The men's teams were also competed alongside the women Wednesday.
The competition began with the women's 200 yard medley relay. Iowa State's team of sophomore Emily Haan, junior Martha Haas, junior Wyli Erlechman and senior Anna Andersen placed fourth in the finals with a final time of 1:40.52, roughly a second faster than their seed time was.
Texas finished in first, followed by Kansas then TCU.
Iowa State's other three relay teams did not qualify for finals.
The women's 800 yard freestyle relay was the next women's event, where the Cyclones placed fifth in the finals. The team, who finished with a time of 7:24.82 consisted of senior Keely Soellner, senior Emma Ruehle, sophomore Lucia Rizzo and freshman Nolwenn Nunes.
Again, Texas finished in first with a time of 6:59.69. Kansas was also again in second followed by TCU, with West Virginia taking third.
Iowa State's second relay team did not qualify for finals.
The Big 12 Championships will continue on Thursday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
