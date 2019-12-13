The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk dual meet made for an electrifying atmosphere at Beyer Pool as Iowa State battled it out with the University of Iowa to try to get its first win over Iowa in a decade Friday night. Iowa State lost to Iowa 121-179.
The Cyclones started off strong with by taking first place in the first two events of the night: the 200 yard medley relay and the 1000 yard freestyle.
The first place relay team was made up of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Wyli Erlechman and Anna Andersen. Their time in the relay was also their fastest of the season so far.
In the following event, Nolwenn Nunes took first place in the 1000 yard freestyle, beating her Iowa opponent Emilia Sansome by 0.13 seconds.
Iowa caught up after first and second place finishes in the 200 yard freestyle, and overtook Iowa State after taking first and third in the 100 yard backstroke, going up 35-39.
The crowd lit up in the following event when Lehr Thorson and Haas came from behind Iowa's Aleksandra Olesiak in a close 100 yard breaststroke finish. Thorson placed first and Haas took second. The time was also Thorson's personal best in the event.
Iowa took the lead for good in the next event when Kelsey Drake had a first place finish in the 200 yard butterfly, beating the second place Lucia Rizzo by roughly five points.
The Hawkeyes held onto the lead the rest of the night, although the Cyclones kept the races close.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Iowa won, but only very slightly, as the race was close between all swimmers the whole stretch. The first place finisher was only 0.76 seconds faster than the sixth and final swimmer.
Iowa State tried to gain traction in the next events, even having Thorson land another first place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke, however Iowa's lead and swimmers proved to be too wide and too fast for the Cyclones to be able to fully come back.
Iowa closed out the night with a final first place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay, with Iowa State taking second and third.
The Hawkeyes now lead the Cyclones 13-6 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series following tonight's loss.
The Iowa State swimmers will travel down to Florida over winter break for the Winter Training Trip Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, while the divers next event will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Tennessee Collegiate Diving Invite Jan. 3-5.
