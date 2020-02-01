Day two of Iowa State's two-day competition ended with Iowa State ahead of North Texas 227-121; Iowa State beating University of Northern Iowa 240-108; and North Texas in front of Northern Iowa 189-163.
The second day kicked off with the 400 medley relay, where the team of freshman Sophia Goushchina, junior Lehr Thorson, sophomore Lucia Rizzo and senior Anna Andersen took first place with a time of 3:50.34. Iowa State also took second in the event with the team of sophomore Emily Haan, junior Martha Haas, junior Wyli Erlechman and senior Emma Ruehle.
The multiple heat format continued in day two, where the swimmers competed against not only each other but also the clock as well. In the 100 yard freestyle, Goushchina placed first with a time of 52.77, beating out the time of the first place finisher in a different heat.
Thorson took home first place in the 200 yard breaststroke with a time of 2:20.76. The race went down to the last length, when Thorson and the runner-up, Northern Iowa’s Moriah Ross, were neck-and-neck, and Thorson touched the wall first. Thorson beat Ross by 0.09 hundredths of a second.
The 100 yard butterfly looked like a Northern Iowa swimmer would take it in the beginning, until the last length when freshman Trinity Gilbert and Erlechman both passed her to take the one and two spot, respectively. Gilbert finished with a time of 58.09 and Erlechman finished with 58.50. The UNI swimmer came in third with 58.85.
Cyclone diving also had another strong day, with freshman Jayna Misra coming in first place scoring a combined 280.60 and sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith coming in second with a combined score of 269.50. Misra also notched another zone cut.
The meet closed out with the 200 freestyle relay, where it came down to it between Iowa State and North Texas. Iowa State's relay team of Andersen, Haas, Goushchina and junior Emma Sass came away with the victory, 0.23 hundredths of a second before the North Texas relay team.
The Cyclones will have their final dual meet of the season Friday and Saturday at home against Kansas. The meet will begin 6 p.m. Friday and continue 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.