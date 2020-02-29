The Iowa State swimming and diving team came back from a 41-point deficit on day three to close out the Big 12 Championships in fourth place with 459 points after a strong final day.
Texas won the meet with a total of 1,012 points followed by Kansas with 831. Coming in third was TCU with 534 points as West Virginia brought up the rear in fifth place with 448.
In the platform diving, senior Dana Liva made the championship finals while freshman Jayna Misra and sophomores Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and Jessica Coffin qualified for consolation finals.
Liva placed fourth overall with 266.25 points. Misra finished in 10th with 216 points, Schlossmacher Smith placed 12th with 207.40 points and Coffin had 181 points in 15th.
Texas won the top three spots of the event.
The 200 yard backstroke was the first swimming event of the day, where sophomore Emily Haan and freshman Liz Richardson both made their way into the championship finals.
Haan finished with a time of 1:59.89 to earn sixth and Richardson was not far behind in seventh with a time of 2:01.39.
Texas placed first and third as Kansas snuck in at second.
Another Cyclone placed in the championship finals in the 100 yard freestyle. Senior Anna Andersen finished eighth overall with a time of 50.85.
Texas earned the top three spots in the event.
In the next event, the 1,650 yard freestyle, freshman Nolwenn Nunes and senior Keely Soellner both placed in the championship finals.
Nunes grabbed fourth with a time of 16.58.97 and Soellner placed in fifth with a time of 17:00.86.
Multiple other Cyclones also made the consolation finals of the event. Sophomore Lucia Rizzo finished in 10th at 17:28.13, junior Kennedy Tranel was in 12th for 17:36.30 with senior Kami Pankratz behind her in 13th at 17:43.26. Freshman Madison Rundell had a time of 17:50.13 to finish in 15th and senior Kat Jones finished in 16th with a time of 18:01.59.
Texas won the event with West Virginia placing second while Kansas earned third.
Juniors Lehr Thorson and Martha Haas had another strong day, this time in the 200 yard breaststroke.
Thorson placed third overall in the championship finals with a time of 2:14.41 and Haas placed eighth with a time of 2:18.97.
Junior Bryn Ericksen and freshman Jennifer Roessler made it into the consolation finals of the event. Ericksen placed 11th overall with a time of 2:18.45 and Roessler ended in 12th at 2:19.28.
Kansas went one and two in the event.
In the 200 yard butterfly, Rizzo placed in sixth in the championship heat with a time of 2:02.93.
In the consolation finals, freshman Trinity Gilbert placed 12th overall at 2:05.84 while Tranel grabbed 14th at 2:08.75.
Texas earned first and third in the event while West Virginia took second.
In the last event of the day, the 400 yard freestyle relay, Iowa State placed fifth. The relay team of Andersen, freshman Sophia Goushchina, senior Emma Ruehle and Haas finished with a time of 3:23.85.
Texas again took first while Kansas took second and West Virginia nabbed third.
The Last Chance Meet will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in Morgantown, West Virginia, where athletes will have one more chance to compete for a shot in the NCAA Championships later in March.
