The Iowa State swim and dive team suffered its first loss in conference play to West Virginia Saturday morning after previously holding a record of 5-1 against them. The Cyclones lost 133-167.
The meet started off close in the 200 yard medley relay. West Virginia placed first, however Iowa State took second and third, keeping it close to begin the day.
Nolwenn Nunes put Iowa State back on top in the next event in the 1000 yard freestyle by placing first with a time of 10:26.78. The second place West Virginia swimmer was nine seconds behind Nunes. Keely Soellner also placed third in the 1000 free.
West Virginia placed first in the next two events to build them a stronger lead. Iowa State came back in the 100 yard breaststroke when the Cyclones placed first through fourth. Lehr Thorson led with first place and a time of 1:05.02, followed by Martha Haas two tenths of a second later in second place with a time of 1:05.02. Jennifer Roessler took third and Bryn Ericksen rounded it out with fourth.
The Mountaineers outdove the Cyclones in both the 3 meter diving as well as the 1 meter diving. In the 3 meter, West Virginia's divers placed first and second, while Iowa State's Michelle Schlossmacher Smith was 0.9 points behind in third. In the 1 meter dive, again West Virginia took first and second, but this time Dana Liva placed third, with Schlossmacher Smith and Jayna Misra in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Iowa State will return home to Beyer Pool for a triangular meet on Friday and Saturday against North Texas and the University of Northern Iowa.
