In the second day of competition, Kansas appeared to have taken over as it beat Iowa State 111-204.
The meet began with the senior day presentation to honor the seven swimmers and two divers in their last season. Each Cyclone got a big plaque with some pictures, a swimsuit and swim cap, as well as flowers. Kansas also got involved, with their seniors getting flowers as well. Along with playing the United States national anthem, the national anthems from the countries of two seniors, Polina Shynkarenko of Ukraine and Ali Basel of South Africa, were also played.
The events of day two started out with the 100 yard freestyle, where senior Anna Andersen took second place behind Kansas' Jenny Nusbaum. Freshman Sophia Goushchina took fifth and senior Emma Ruehle placed sixth.
In the 500 yard freestyle, the race started out close until about halfway in when Nusbaum started to take over. Kansas placed first and second at the end, with Nusbaum finishing about five seconds before the runner-up. Iowa State freshman Nolwenn Nunes took third.
Next up was the 100 yard butterfly, where sophomore Lucia Rizzo placed second behind Kansas and freshman Trinity Gilbert took third. It was close in the first couple of lengths, until the end when Kansas started to take over and pull forward for the win.
While the swimming events were happening, the 3 meter diving was also taking place. Kansas' Jiayu Chen took home first, scoring 355.72, and Iowa State took home second, third and fourth. Freshman Jayna Misra had another solid day placing second, senior Dana Liva took third and sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith rounded it out in fourth.
In the 200 individual medley, the second to last event of the day, Gilbert took an early lead over her Kansas opponent, Dannie Dilsaver, but Dilsaver was close behind and took over to claim the top spot. Gilbert took second, Rizzo got third and senior Kami Pankratz finished in fourth.
The meet closed out with the 400 freestyle relay, where Kansas got off to a strong lead in the beginning and held on to grab hold of first place. Iowa State's relay team of Andersen, Goushchina, Ruehle and junior Martha Haas claimed second place and the team of sophomore Emily Haan, senior Keely Soellner, junior Wyli Erlechman and junior Kennedy Tranel placed third.
Next up the Cyclones will travel back to Morgantown, West Virginia, on Feb. 26-29 for the Big 12 Championships.
