The Cyclone divers finished the NCAA Zone Diving Championships on Wednesday with one advancing to the final rounds.
Senior Dana Liva, sophomore Michelle Schlossmacher Smith and freshman Jayna Misra all competed in the platform dive Wednesday.
Schlossmacher Smith was the only one to advance to the finals.
Each diver got the chance to do five dives, and out of the 29 in the preliminary finals, Schlossmacher Smith placed 18th overall with a score of 206. Liva placed 22nd with 194.15 points and Misra placed 24th with a score of 177 points.
In the finals, Schlossmacher Smith placed 18th overall with a combined score of 391.90 points.
University of Wisconsin's Tereza Vithoulkas placed first with a total score of 550.55 points. In second was Texas A&M's Alyssa Clairmont with a score of 542.65 and in third was Janie Boyle from Texas with 533.65 total points.
With the conclusion of the NCAA Zone Diving Championship, Iowa State's swimming and diving season also comes to an end.
