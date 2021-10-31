Iowa State swimming and diving took on its first big challenge of the 2021 season at home against Nebraska on Saturday and faced a familiar result.
Iowa State competed fiercely up and down the lineup in the 186-114 loss. The Cyclones took wins in four out of 16 events but lost several close finishes. Going forward, Iowa State can focus on improving areas of weakness after being challenged for the first time.
Learning to compete
Dominating wins against mid-major teams provided lots of confidence for Iowa State, however, fighting hard against high quality competition will better prepare the Cyclones to achieving their goals.
In the 200-medley relay the Iowa State team held off Nebraska by just .01 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle, Ashley Bengtson held off Nebraska's Milica Opacic by just .29 seconds. Lehr Thorson fought for second in the 100-yard breaststroke by .33 seconds and the 200-yard breaststroke by just .70 seconds.
In 3-meter diving, Michelle Schlossmacher Smith placed behind Nebraska's Sara Troyer, who broke a Beyer Pool record and took first place.
Future looks promising
Two of Iowa State's four event-wins came from young sprint freestylers.
Sophomore Ashley Bengtson battled for first in the 200-yard freestyle and Freshman Carley Caughron took care of first place in the 50-yard free. Caughron also swam the third leg of the 200-yard medley relay for the first place team.
Both swimmers have impressed in their time at Iowa State and have shown their potential going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.