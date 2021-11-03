The Iowa State Swim and Dive program has earned multiple individual Big 12 awards after competing against Nebraska on Saturday.
Iowa State Diver Michelle Schlossmacher Smith was named Big 12 Diver of the Week and Ashley Bengtson was named Swimmer of the Week.
Schlossmacher Smith reached the 200 career point milestone on Saturday against Nebraska. In the 3-meter dive, the senior scored 292.45.
The score was a season best and placed second just behind a Beyer Pool record set by Nebraska's Sara Troyer in first place.
Team Captain Schlossmacher Smith also was the top Cyclone in the 1-meter dive event against Nebraska, placing third. Schlossmacher Smith received the Diver of the Week honor for the second time in her career.
Bengtson received Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career.
Bengtson took first in the 200-yard freestyle for Iowa State with a time of 1:52.15 against Nebraska. Bengtson also swam a season best time in the 100-yard freestyle while narrowly taking third place. Bengtson also swam the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay, helping Iowa State to place third in that race.
Bengtson received Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors last season.
Schlossmacher Smith, Bengtson and the rest of the Iowa State team face the University of Omaha at 4 p.m on Friday at Beyer Pool in Ames.
