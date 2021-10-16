Iowa State Swimming and Diving continued its strong early season start with a 176-64 win over South Dakota. The Cyclones moved to 3-0 on the season with the victory.
Iowa State took wins in all 13 events.
Iowa State swept the podium in the 800-meter freestyle, the 200-meter freestyle, the 200-meter fly and the 200-meter IM.
Sophomore Ashley Bengtson placed first in both the 200-meter and 100-meter freestyle events.
Freshman swimmers Winter Craig and Carley Caughron both picked up their first collegiate wins. In the 50-meter freestyle, Caughron swam 26.76. In the 200-meter fly, Craig won with a time of 2:20.31.
In diving, Michelle Schlossmacher Smith again picked up the win in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.
The Cyclones return home on Oct. 30 to face Nebraska. The matchup will be the first of the season at home at Beyer Pool.
