It was senior day for the Iowa State swim and dive team on Saturday and the team was able to get a big win for its seniors with a 212-86 win over Northern Iowa.
The Cyclones got off to an excellent start into the first break leading the Northern Iowa panthers 71-22, and then the swim team never look back, finishing off the Northern Iowa Panthers 212-86
Results
1000 free- Brinley Horras with a (10:17.94.) and Keely Tierney with (10:58.65)
200 free- Ashley Bengtson (1:54.40), Sydney Jackson (1:55.79) and Kennedy Tranel (1:56.92)
Diving- Michelle Schlossmacher Smith notches not only a zone-qualifying mark but a personal best of 332.85 in the victory
100 Breast- Martha Haas finished first with (1:05.02.) And Lehr Thorson finishes second place with (1:07.46.)
