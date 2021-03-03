Iowa State Cyclones’ finished the 2021 Big 12 Championship in fifth with 522 points, just four points behind fourth and six points behind third place. Freshman Joscelyn Buss became the fifth Iowa State freshman diver of all-time to earn All-Big 12 honors. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith is now the fifth diver in program history to make 'A' diving finals in all three events in the same year.
Schlossmacher Smith had another zone cut qualifying performance to place sixth in the finals with a score of 225.70.
Freshman Joscelyn Buss posted a 196.40 score for eighth place in her finals performance.
Jessica Coffin dove for seventh in the platform consolation finals with a score of 145.35.
