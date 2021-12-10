In-state bragging rights belong to Iowa State swim and dive for the first time since 2009.
A large crowd at Beyer Pool played witness to a 191-79 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday evening. The 112-point victory was the biggest win for either team since 2014 and snapped a 10-match losing streak for Iowa State.
With the win, Iowa State Athletics grabbed the all-sport series lead over the Iowa Hawkeyes, 10-9.
The Hawkeyes were hungry for their first dual win of the season, but only captured two wins through 16 events. Iowa State swept the podium nine times.
"That team win is just a huge testament to how hard these girls have been working," senior Emily Haan said. "It feels very rewarding."
The senior swimmer took home wins in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events. Haan's time in the 100-backstroke was a season best for any Cyclone.
Iowa State wasted no time getting started with a win in the 200-yard medley relay to begin the dual. The team of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Carley Caughron and Andie Quirke swam a time of 1:41.62.
Iowa State remained in the driver's seat the rest of the night.
Andie Quirke, a sophomore, swam to a victory in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.73. Quirke was dangerously close to a personal best, missing the mark by .13 seconds.
Iowa State's standout sprinters dominated their races. Iowa State sprint freestyler Ashley Bentson was fastest in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races. Bengtson matched her personal best in the 100 freestyle and notched a new personal best of 1:49.78 in the 200 freestyle.
Lucia Rizzo notched a personal best in the 100-yard butterfly event, placing first for Iowa State. Then after the dive break, Rizzo picked up another win 200-yard IM for wins in consecutive races.
"We came in looking for some personal best but trying to beat our times that from Topeka," Iowa State Head Coach Duane Sorenson said.
"And overall we were right on those times or a little bit faster."
Lehr Thorson, a fifth year senior, took first in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events.
Iowa battled for its only event wins in the three and one-meter diving events. Sam Tamborski and Sarah Ballard took first and second respectively on the three-meter springboards. Iowa State's Michelle Schlossmacher Smith came in third. Schlossmacher Smith's dives would earn her 304.7 points and her seventh zone cut of the season.
In the one-meter dive, it was Ballard who took first in front on Tamborski. Iowa State's Joscelyn Buss would finish in third.
Iowa's depleted roster of only eight swimmers and four divers found it difficult to keep up with the depth of Iowa State. Iowa moves to 0-4 on the season and Iowa State improves to 5-1 in head-to-heads.
Going forward, it's time to focus on finals, according to Sorenson. The Cyclones won't compete again until Jan. 14 in the team's conference opener against TCU. In January, the focus is on fine tuning everything before the conference championships.
