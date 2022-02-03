Iowa State swim and dive faces Kansas on Friday and Saturday as the seniors will be honored at the last regular season dual of the season.
Head Coach Duane Sorenson's squad has one more opportunity to fine-tune operations before the anticipated Big 12 Championships.
The Cyclones enter the dual with the longest win streak since 2010-11 and the program's best record in history (8-1).
To improve to 9-1, Iowa State will need to overcome Big 12 foe Kansas.
On Nov. 19, Iowa State's swimmers competed at the Kansas Classic and placed just behind the Jayhawks in second place. The Cyclones have an opportunity to rematch their conference foe in a head-to-head scenario.
Iowa State finished the Kansas Classic 405 points behind the first-place Jayhawks after three days of swimming. Divers did not make the trip to Topeka in mid-November.
Kansas comes off a home loss to Arkansas on Jan. 22.
Overall, Kansas sits at 2-2 in dual matchups. Kansas defeated South Dakota and Missouri State in a double dual in October. Nebraska defeated Kansas 196-106 in Lincoln, Neb., the Jayhawks' next dual.
Kansas swept the Big 12's swim and dive athlete of the week awards for the week of Jan. 26. Kate Steward's first-place 200-yard IM performance against Arkansas was enough to earn her swimmer of the week for the third time this season, and diver Jiayu Chen and freshman Addi Barnes also received conference honors.
Iowa State's eight seniors will be honored at the home dual. Several of Iowa State swimming and diving's program-best performers will take to Beyer Pool for the final time.
Swimming and diving will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue at 10 a.m. Saturday from Ames, Iowa.
