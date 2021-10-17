Iowa State Swimming and Diving had an impressive start to their 2021-22 season.
The Cyclones moved to 3-0 on the year after picking up two road wins against South Dakota State and South Dakota over the weekend. This start is the best for the Cyclones since 2013-14 when the team started 3-0-1.
Stellar team depth
Iowa State beat South Dakota by a margin of 112 points. Iowa State won all 13 events Saturday and swept the top three places in four events. Against South Dakota State, Iowa State won by another impressive margin of 80 points.
Iowa State has multiple swimmers that can contend in every event. The Cyclones have a been a strong team up and down the lineup. Depth will prove to be valuable if the Cyclones plan to make a run at the Big 12 Championships.
Comfortable on the road
Later in the season, the Cyclones will compete at several two-day tournaments, including the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. The Cyclones will need to compete on short rest.
Friday and Saturday proved that Iowa State can dominate wins on back to back days.
Standout freshman
Several freshman are already proving their value for Iowa State. True freshman Carley Caughron and redshirt freshman Winter Craig picked up their first wins in a Cyclone uniform Saturday.
In the 50 freestyle, Caughron placed second on Friday.
