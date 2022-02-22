Iowa State swimming and diving is prepped for a week of postseason competition at the Big 12 Championships.
The Cyclones have a strong 8-2 record in duals this season and look to improve on a fifth-place finish last season. Iowa State was just four points away from fourth and six points away from third in 2021. In 2021-22, Iowa State picked up eight wins for the first time since 2009-10.
Iowa State comes off a 180-120 loss to Kansas on Feb. 5. However, head swimming coach Duane Sorenson said times were fast in the bout with the Jayhawks, and the individual improvement was clear.
"The ultimate goal now is going to be the Big 12 championships," Sorenson said.
Sorenson has stressed throughout the season the team's goals include a high finish at the conference meet. The stage is now set for another competitive Big 12 meet.
In the matchup with Kansas, senior diver Michelle Schlossmacher Smith broke a three-meter school record. With her dive of 348.83, Schlossmacher Smith now sits atop the all-time performer's list.
Schlossmacher Smith also dove for a season-best score in the one-meter dive. Her teammate Joscelyn Buss also dove for a season-best score in the one-meter against Kansas last time out. For her efforts against Kansas, Schlossmacher Smith earned Big 12 Diver of Week for the season's final week.
Schlossmacher Smith broke the three-meter record in her last performance at Beyer Pool. The senior has been a top dive for Iowa State for three consecutive seasons.
Diving coach Jeff Warrick emphasized Schlossmacher Smith and his group of divers are not done yet with the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Zone Championships approaching.
Last season, Schlossmacher Smith became a Big 12 finalist for the third time. Iowa State's team captain was eighth in the three-meter finals, sixth on platform and eighth on one-meter boards.
Joscelyn Buss was eighth in the platform diving finals in last year's Big 12 Championships.
At the end of a season shortened due to COVID-19, the Cyclones placed fifth at the Big 12 Championships in 2021. Lucia Rizzo, Lehr Thorson and Brinley Horras earned All-Big 12 first-team status a year ago.
Thorson placed third in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke behind the same two athletes from Texas and Kansas.
Rizzo was fifth last season in the 200-butterfly behind four swimmers from Texas. Rizzo also placed third in the 400 and 200-yard IM for the Cyclones at the end of the COVID-19 shortened season.
Of the four other Big 12 teams that field women's swimming and diving teams, Iowa State has faced three. Texas, the lone team Iowa State has not faced, is ranked second in the nation on the CSCAA February poll. Iowa State beat TCU and West Virginia while losing to Kansas in Big 12 play this season.
Texas will be competing for its tenth straight Big 12 Championship.
Competition will start Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in Morgantown, W.V.
The Cyclones will first appear at roughly 4 p.m. Wednesday with the 200 medley relay. Swimming and diving will continue all-day Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
