Iowa State golfers had five to six holes left at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Monday when the second round became suspended due to darkness. Heading into Tuesday, the Cyclones sit in fifth place (-6).
The Cyclones haven't golfed in a meet since Oct. 13th. The long wait didn’t seem to bother the golfers early on, as they started hot out of the gates. Through the first 10 holes, Iowa State had four of its five golfers inside the top-25 for individual scores. The team was locked in the top four spots in the standings through most of round one.
Luke Gutschewski and Josh Hetherington are both tied for 20th (-2) as individuals, which leads the team. Hetherington finished with six birdies and Gutschewski had 10 birdies of his own.
Lachlan Barker, who started on strong, finished the day tied for 27th. He had a total of seven birdies. Barker also had a triple bogey in round one which hurt his score. Nate Vance and Jake Slocum rounded out the individual standings for the Cyclones with Vance tied for 41st and Slocum tied for 50th.
Iowa State finished second in par fours, seventh in par threes and 11th in total pars with 82. The Cyclones did place fourth in birdies with 37 and did not record an eagle on day one.
The Cyclones round one score tallied at 285 (-3) which tied for sixth with Santa Clara and #5 Arkansas. The Arizona Intercollegiate will finish Tuesday, starting with round two and moving into the day two schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.