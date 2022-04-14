Iowa State students will be watching the Cyclones from a new vantage point starting next season.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday the student section at Jack Trice Stadium will move from the northeast side of the stadium to the southeast side, citing safety concerns related to field-storming.
Here's a look at the changes from Pollard's announcement:
The new student section will be located in sections T through O and 23 through 27.
Pollard said in his email to students, "The safety of all individuals (players, coaches, officials, fans) is our top priority. History has shown us that assisting the visiting team’s exit is often the most problematic."
Pollard made specific mention to an incident that took place after the Cyclones' upset win over No. 8 Oklahoma State Oct. 23 where Oklahoma State players and staff had trouble getting off the field and had an apparent incident with a fan.
Jamie Pollard said on the Cyclone Coaches Corner a fan confronted an Oklahoma State player during the field storming Saturday and was arrested and kicked out of the stadium. Pollard said the atmosphere was great, but changes still need to be made about postgame celebrations.— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) October 26, 2021
"The current location of the student sections in Jack Trice Stadium creates a conflict point between the paths of the visiting team leaving the field with the path of the students rushing the field," Pollard said in his statement.
"We can no longer accept the risk associated with our current set-up," Pollard added.
Students will still enter the stadium at Gate 2, where students can access the new pedestrian bridge as a mingling area prior to entering the stadium.
Pollard added the change in student section area will allow the athletics department to increase the number of seats provided to the student body by five percent.
Pollard could not be reached for comment Thursday when asked about where fans who already bought tickets in the relocated student section will sit in the fall.
