The Iowa State 2021-22 women's golf season began Monday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After a bit of a slow start at the Wolverine Invitational that saw them sitting in 8th after the first round, Iowa State bounced back with the best team score in the second round.
The Cyclones shot a phenomenal -5 in that second round of play to improve to an overall +8 thus far. They sit in 4th place of 16 teams and are just two strokes behind Virginia for second place. Michigan golfed two great rounds of 280 (-4) and 282 (-2) on their home course to take a comfortable 12-stroke lead after Day 1.
On the individual side of things, Liyana Durisic continued her spectacular Cyclone career by beginning the season as expected. Durisic shot an even score 71 to begin the day, which put her tied-for-10th after the first 18 holes. Her second round 67 (-4) was second-best in the field and moved her into a tie for the lead at the conclusion of the day. She is currently tied with Mikaela Schulz of Michigan at -4.
Elsewhere for the Clones, veteran Taglao Jeeravivitaporn moved into a tie for 10th place after a second round of -2. Transfer Warda Rawof sits in a tie for 24th after her debut as a Cyclone as she ended the day shooting even on the last 18. June Song (+9) and Ruby Chou (+11) will need to begin Tuesday strong if they want to make a run at a top-20 finish.
Golfers tee off Tuesday at 8:45 AM ET. The Cyclone women will try and sneak into the top three as a team and individually, Durisic and Jeeravivitaporn will be in contention to win with strong days.
