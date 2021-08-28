Coming off of a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17) season-opening victory against the Drake Bulldogs Friday night, the Iowa State Cyclones were back in action Saturday afternoon against the Omaha Mavericks.
Iowa State put together a dominating performance, resulting in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19) straight-sets victory.
Iowa State dominated the first set, winning it 25-11 behind a tremendous 54 percent hitting percentage.
The Cyclones started off the set with a 6-1 lead, led by Brooke Andersen’s three kills, which forced the Mavericks to use their first timeout.
Iowa State continued to dominate the set, causing another Omaha timeout as the lead grew to 13-4. From that point forward, the Cyclones remained in control.
Brooke Andersen led the team with four kills in the first set, with Jaden Newsome and Annie Hatch chipping in three of their own. Newsome also contributed nine assists. Iowa State had a whopping five service aces, with Candelaria Herrera delivering three of them. Newsome and Andersen each had one.
The Cyclones took the second set 25-16, with the set starting out much more tightly contested than the first.
Iowa State fought to an early 9-8 lead before rattling off four straight points to force a Mavericks timeout. It was pure dominance from that point forward, as the Cyclones forced another Omaha timeout after going up 17-10 and eventually went on to win the set.
Eleanor Holthaus, Andersen, Hatch and Herrera each contributed three kills in the set. Newsome tallied 13 assists.
Iowa State completed the straight-set victory with a 25-19 win in the third set.
The third set started out nearly identical to the second, as the two teams exchanged points for the early portion of the set. After being locked up 11-11, the Cyclones were able to end the back and forth and come out with a 25-19 win.
Hatch led the team overall with 13 kills. Andersen and Herrera each had eight, with Holthaus contributing seven. Jaden Newsome assisted on 33 points, and the team hit 39 percent.
Defensively, the Cyclones were stifling once again. After only allowing Drake to hit at a 10 percent clip last night, Iowa State held Omaha to 12 percent on Saturday.
After starting the season 2-0, the Cyclones will be back in action next weekend at the Penn State Classic. They are slated to take on LSU and Penn State Friday, and they will end the event with a match against Oregon State on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.