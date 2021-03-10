After the final chapter was written in one of the worst seasons in Iowa State men's basketball history Wednesday night, all focus turns to the question of Steve Prohm's future — a question that could have an answer by next week.
The news comes after the sixth-year head coach of the Cyclones told the media Wednesday after a 79-73 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament, that he and Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard would be meeting next week to talk through his future in Ames.
"I'll meet with Jamie [Pollard] next week and we'll sit down and talk," Prohm said Wednesday night.
The Cyclones ended their 2020-21 season 2-22 overall, 0-18 in Big 12 play and became the fourth team in Big 12 history to have a winless record in league play.
Prohm holds a 40-68 Big 12 record in his tenure and the last four seasons his teams have not finished above .500 in conference action.
"We all know that this record [2-22] is unacceptable for this program," Prohm said. "I've said it a hundred times, I've said it since I've got here: We've got an incredible fanbase, we got great leadership, Ames is an unbelievable community, [The Big 12] is the best league in the country, playing a seven seed [who's] top 25 in the country but with that there is expectations to be in the NCAA Tournament and play deep in the postseason.
"We all know that this program can't be in this position and it's gotta get back right."
Prohm said he doesn't expect to know his fate before he meets with Pollard next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.