Iowa State wrapped up its final round of play Tuesday at The Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina.
The team entered the day sitting in 13th place out of 16 teams at the event.
The Cyclones put up an outstanding score of 285 in the final round of play, boosting them to 10th place to finish the tournament.
Iowa State finished with a three-round score of 870 (295-290-285).
This score in the final round only trailed Kent State's final round score of 283. All five golfers combined for just two bogeys on the final nine holes of play.
Leading the team again at this event was senior Tripp Kinney. Tripp finished in a tie for 12th, with a three-round score of 214 (72-71-71).
Frank Lindwall also put in a solid performance, finishing with a score of 216 (74-71-71). This score was good enough to put Lindwall in a tie for 23rd.
North Carolina State won the tournament as a team, finishing with a team score of 846 (287-276-283).
The Cyclones will return to action on April 16 at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational.
Iowa State Scores
T12. Tripp Kinney - 214 (72-71-71)
T23. Frank Lindwall - 216 (74-71-71)
T38. Lachlan Barker - 219 (73-75-71)
T57. Ricky Costello - 222 (76-73-73)
85. Nate Vance - 230 (77-81-72)
95. Bryce Hammer (Individual) - 240 (78-81-81)
