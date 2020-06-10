Iowa State Recreation Services has released more information regarding the reopening of State Gym and what the restrictions and limitations will entail.
In the press release, Rec Services announced State Gym would reopen on Monday with limited hours and capacity and that cardio and weight equipment can only be used by reservation only.
"Reserve cardio and weight equipment online for 45-minute intervals," Rec Services stated in the press release. "Register online at recservices.iastate.edu to reserve the equipment or machine(s) you would like to utilize. Reservations are restricted to 45 minutes to allow for additional cleaning and sanitation."
The hours of State Gym will also be cut back. The gym will be open Monday through Friday and the hours between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. will be reserved for high-risk members only, with reservation done at check-in.
The remaining open hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — will require an online reservation.
Rec Services also announced 10 steps for the reopening process of State Gym.
Steps include expected wear of a facecloth or face shield when entering and exiting the gym and in common areas, however not required while exercising, bringing your own water bottle as water fountains remain out of service and staying in the designated area based on reservation.
"Participants should spray and wipe down equipment after use," Rec Services announced. "When your reservation time period has concluded, you must exit the facility."
At this time, restrooms and rented lockers are accessible, however, showers, equipment checkout, day lockers, open courts, tracks, the climbing wall and pool will remain closed.
There will also be an option to rent outdoor equipment, such as canoes and kayaks, from Outdoor Recreation.
"Outdoor Recreation will provide curbside equipment rentals with canoes, stand up paddle boards, and kayaks," Rec Services announced. "The equipment reservation process begins by filling out a Google Form on the Outdoor Rec page on the Rec Services website: recservices@iastate.edu/outdoors."
Lied Recreation Athletic Center and Beyer Hall remain closed until further notice.
