In emails on Friday and Saturday, Iowa State Recreation Services announced new guidelines for State Gym beginning on Monday.
In the news release, Iowa State Recreation Services announced the hours at State Gym have been extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with the first hour of each day being reserved for those who may be considered "high-risk population."
When State Gym opened on June 15, reservations had to be made in order to be able to work out in the gym.
Now reservations are no longer required. Any reservations secured for Monday and after are no longer valid.
There is a maximum of 41 participants at one time, which has been in place since June 15. However, individuals will be able to move through the cardio and weightlifting areas.
The news release also states social and physical distancing must continue to be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.