The Iowa State tennis team has announced the 2022 spring season schedule after finishing the fall season with a historic appearance at the ITA Fall National Championships. The spring season will feature nine matches against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year.
Nearly every Cyclone is returning from last season, where they were ranked No. 34 and made their first-ever NCAA Tournament. The team, led by Thasaporn Naklo, ranked No. 38 and Miska Kadleckova, ranked No. 91, will be looking for another shot at the NCAA Tennis Championships.
The Cyclones will open the season against Illinois State and North Dakota on Jan. 22 at Life Time Fitness in Urbandale, Iowa. They will then head to Raleigh, N.C., to compete in the ITA Kickoff on Jan. 29.
Iowa State will get a revenge match against NC State, who knocked Iowa State out of the NCAA tournament in the second round last season. In that match, NC State defeated Iowa State, 4-2, in a close, hard-fought match. The Cyclones will then face either Northwestern or Wake Forest in the second match Jan. 30.
The Iowa State tennis team will host the University of Iowa on Feb. 18 at Life Time Fitness in Urbandale, Iowa. Coming off a win last year in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, the Cyclones will fight for another win against their rival, the Hawkeyes.
The Cyclones will begin their Big 12 Conference play March 18, hosting Baylor at home at either Ames High School or the Ames Fitness Center’s south location.
Iowa State will also host the University of Texas on March 20. Texas finished last season ranked No. 1 and won the NCAA National Championships and the Big 12 Championships.
The Big 12 Championships this season will take place April 21-24 in Forth Worth, Texas. Iowa State will be looking to return from their 0-4 loss last year to Baylor in the second round and compete for the top of the Big 12 Conference.
NCAA tournament play will begin May 6-7 with the first and second rounds. The Cyclones will compete with hopes to make the NCAA Tennis Championships on May 19-28 in Urbana, Ill.
2022 Iowa State Tennis Spring Schedule:
Jan. 22 - vs. Illinois State
Jan. 22 - vs. North Dakota
Jan. 29 - at NC State (ITA Kickoff)
Jan. 30 - vs. Northwestern or Wake Forest (ITA Kickoff at Raleigh, N.C.)
Feb. 4 - vs. Nebraska
Feb. 13 - at Purdue
Feb. 18 - vs. Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Feb. 20 - vs. Drake
Feb. 25 - at Columbia
Feb. 26 - vs. Washington (at Manhattan, N.Y.)
March 4 - at VCU
March 6 - at William & Mary
March 12 - vs. Wisconsin
March 18 - vs. Baylor
March 20 - vs. Texas
March 25 - at Texas Tech
March 27 - at TCU
April 1 - at Kansas State
April 3 - at Kansas
April 8 - vs. Oklahoma
April 10 - vs. Oklahoma State
April 17 - vs. West Virginia
April 21-24 - Big 12 Championships (at Forth Worth, Texas)
May 6-7 - NCAA First and Second Rounds
May 13-14 - NCAA Super Regionals
May 19-28 - NCAA Tennis Championships (at Urbana, Ill.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.