The third and final round of the UCF Challenge came to a close Tuesday afternoon as the Iowa State women’s golf team scored a 9th place finish. The Cyclones shot 856 (-8).
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had another top-10 placing, finishing tied for 4th. Jeeravivitaporn broke Iowa State’s 54-hole scoring mark with 207 (-9). She shot a round three score of 69 (-3).
Jeeravivitaporn finished on par-3 shooting even, par-4 four-under-par and par-5 five-under-par.
Warda Rawof shot her best of the tournament Tuesday, shooting a 68 (-4). Rawof shot 74 (+2) and 75 (+3) the previous days and finished the challenge tied for 45th. Rawof finished the par-3 two-over-par, par-4 even par and par-5 one-under-par.
Ruby Chou finished the challenge placing tied for 37th. Chou shot a 71 (-1) in the final round. On par-3, she shot two-over-par, par-4 even par and par-5 three-under-par.
Liyana Durisic finished the final round shooting a 73 (+1) and tied for 70th overall.
Charley Jacobs and June Song shot a final round score of 76 (+4) and finished tied for 88th overall.
Durisic finished on par-3 two-under-par, par-4 four-over-par and par-5 three-over-par.
Jacobs finished on par-3 nine-over-par, par-4 five-over-par and par-5 three-under-par.
Song finished on par-3 one-under-par, par-4 12-over-par and par-5 even par.
Iowa State as a team finished par-3 11-over-par, par-4 five-over-par and par-5 nine-under-par. The Cyclones had a total of 178 pars and 44 birdies.
Final Standings:
1. Wake Forest 819 (-45)
2. Kentucky 833 (-31)
3. Virginia 837 (-27)
4. Charleston 845 (-19)
5. Auburn 848 (-16)
6. Michigan State 851 (-13)
7. Kent State 852 (-12)
8. Miami 854 (-10)
9. Iowa State 856 (-8)
10. NC State 859 (-5)
11. UCF 862 (-2)
12. Minnesota 866 (+2)
13. Ohio State 867 (+3)
14. Old Dominion 868 (+4)
15. Houston 868 (+4)
16. Maryland 872 (+8)
17. UNCW 872 (+8)
18. Penn State 880 (+16)
