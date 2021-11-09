The twelfth-ranked Iowa State women’s basketball team started off slow against Omaha, but ultimately battled to secure a 65-38 win.
Iowa State shot just 35.9 percent, relying on strong defensive play to win the game.
Head coach Bill Fennelly went with a starting lineup of Emily Ryan, Denae Fritz, Lexi Donarski, Ashley Joens and Morgan Kane to kick off the season.
It took nearly four minutes for the Cyclones to get on the board and the drought did not stop there. Iowa State started the game shooting 1-11 from the field and 0-8 from three before Fennelly called a timeout.
Getting outshot and out-rebounded in the quarter, Iowa State entered the second quarter behind 12-11.
The second quarter brought slight improvement to the Cyclones, although the team did shoot inefficiently once again. Iowa State took a 26-18 lead into the halftime break.
Ryan led the Cyclones as they began to find their form in the third quarter. She scored seven points along with three blocks and three steals in the quarter.
Ryan would end the game with nine points, nine steals and three blocks.
The solid third quarter carried over to the fourth and the Cyclones pulled away with a win.
Donarski led all scorers with 18 points on six three pointers.
A 1-8 first half was not what Ashley Joens had envisioned to begin the season, yet she continued to battle to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds.
